400,000 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NXE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

