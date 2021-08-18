$425.20 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce $425.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.50 million. ePlus posted sales of $433.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. ePlus’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

