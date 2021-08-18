$436.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report sales of $436.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.50 million and the highest is $442.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $529.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of OLLI opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after buying an additional 1,292,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

