44,267 Shares in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of First Trust Chindia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of FNI stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

