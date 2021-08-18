$446.95 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report $446.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.30 million and the lowest is $446.60 million. Clarivate reported sales of $284.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 0.52. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

In other Clarivate news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,330,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.