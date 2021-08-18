$46.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $46.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.07 million. Ooma reported sales of $41.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.58 million, a P/E ratio of -156.18 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

