477,500 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 477,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.64. 633,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.