$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in International Paper by 8.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in International Paper by 3.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper by 11.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

