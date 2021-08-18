$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in International Paper by 8.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in International Paper by 3.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper by 11.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

