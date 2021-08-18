$512.10 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post $512.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.90 million and the lowest is $502.98 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

IBP opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,240 shares of company stock worth $33,552,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

