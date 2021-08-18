$517.06 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report $517.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.31 million and the lowest is $514.50 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $288.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7,157.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

