$547.82 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce sales of $547.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $443.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,599 shares of company stock worth $24,987,646. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

