$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce $55.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.30 million and the lowest is $54.50 million. Despegar.com reported sales of -$9.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth $14,046,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 353.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 636,310 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $7,287,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DESP opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.