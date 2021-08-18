5,513 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Waters by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,524 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

WAT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.32. 4,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,994. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $411.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

