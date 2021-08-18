56,081 Shares in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LGI stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.