$6.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.51. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $22.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI opened at $345.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.88. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

