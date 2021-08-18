$62.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report sales of $62.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $63.30 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $46.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $257.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.15 million to $260.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $358.52 million, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $369.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,284. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.16.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

