$702.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $702.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $581.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in IDEX by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $223.73 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.