$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.84 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $340.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $729.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.