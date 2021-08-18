$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.84 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $340.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $729.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.