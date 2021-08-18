8PAY Price Tops $0.0349 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $353,675.76 and approximately $922,823.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00133083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00151054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.70 or 0.99717972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00886580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.42 or 0.06817293 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.