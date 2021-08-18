8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $944,732.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000109 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001485 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001286 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.