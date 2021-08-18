$90.16 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $90.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.52 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $330.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 286.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.32. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.