$93.43 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report sales of $93.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.66 million. AppFolio reported sales of $84.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $353.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $421.87 million, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $424.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPF opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.09.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

