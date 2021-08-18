A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

