Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €18.90 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €18.90 ($22.24) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.88 ($25.74).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €20.16 ($23.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.03. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

