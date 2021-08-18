Aaron Saltz Sells 1,481 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00.

MGNI traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 3,926,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

