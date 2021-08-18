Aave Price Reaches $377.82 on Major Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and $486.89 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $377.82 or 0.00846620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00047856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00104127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00153736 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,960,194 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

