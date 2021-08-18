AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11.

AB Science Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

