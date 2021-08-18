AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKFRY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SKFRY stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

