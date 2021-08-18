Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Trimmed by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.53. 130,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $329.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.