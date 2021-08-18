Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 36,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 150,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55.

Acreage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

