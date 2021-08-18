Actinium Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $840,569.24 and approximately $19,353.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,804,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.