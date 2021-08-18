Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

