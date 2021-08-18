Adam Lee Soroca Sells 3,396 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MGNI traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 3,926,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

