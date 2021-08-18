Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $632.25. 20,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $638.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $598.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

