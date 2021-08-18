Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.