Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Aegon has decreased its dividend by 76.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 2,030,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aegon stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,439 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

