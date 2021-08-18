Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.68

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Aeon has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $10,050.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.89 or 0.00565184 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.