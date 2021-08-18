Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post sales of $553.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $527.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

