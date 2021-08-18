Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,900 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF remained flat at $$1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 195,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,808. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOIFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

