Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.32

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 67077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOIFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $605.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.