Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.12.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after buying an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.