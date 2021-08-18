Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

A stock opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $162.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

