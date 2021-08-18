Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.51.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.12. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

