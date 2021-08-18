Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on A. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.51.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.12. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

