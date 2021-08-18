Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $162.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.