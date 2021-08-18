Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

A opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $162.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

