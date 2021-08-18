Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$97.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.75.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.22. 411,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$77.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

In other news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

