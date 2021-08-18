Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.75.

TSE AEM traded down C$2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$71.22. The company had a trading volume of 411,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

