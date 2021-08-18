Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on API shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30 and a beta of -0.23. Agora has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts predict that Agora will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.