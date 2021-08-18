Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Achieves Market Cap of $15.84 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $855,450.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,699.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.57 or 0.06735170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.39 or 0.01417007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00372811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00142206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00563049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00349173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00312305 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

